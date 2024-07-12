Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.58. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

