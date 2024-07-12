AI Technology Group (OTCMKTS:EENX) Trading 5,837.5% Higher

AI Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5,837.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

AI Technology Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

AI Technology Group Company Profile

AI Technology Group, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of electromagnetic motor, generator, and battery charger systems. Its products include rechargeable battery charger, load box, solar tracker, solar controller, and crystal battery light. The company was founded by Gary A. Bedini and John C.

