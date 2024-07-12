AIA Group Ltd Decreases Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 35.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Watsco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.25.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $492.57. The company had a trading volume of 264,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,277. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.58 and a 1-year high of $502.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $476.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.