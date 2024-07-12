AIA Group Ltd Grows Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 194.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,279 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,781 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13,248.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,351,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,747,000 after buying an additional 5,311,538 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 302.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,393,264 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,028 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $66,993,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,157,118 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $994,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,828 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,777,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $245,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,259 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,988,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,724,964. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

