AIA Group Ltd Has $3.67 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in MarketAxess by 39.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in MarketAxess by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in MarketAxess by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MarketAxess by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.73.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.85. 282,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.42 and a 52 week high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Further Reading

