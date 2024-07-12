AIA Group Ltd Purchases 5,181 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in BeiGene by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in BeiGene by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.75.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $233,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 2,789 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $445,068.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $233,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,683 shares of company stock worth $1,056,089. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.17. The stock had a trading volume of 378,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,893. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.17 and a 200 day moving average of $157.52. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.97 and a 52 week high of $225.23.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.34) EPS. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

