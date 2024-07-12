AIA Group Ltd Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 292,046 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $152,109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,873 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 37,902,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,391,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

