AIA Group Ltd Trims Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,447 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

Shares of SHOP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.91. 7,774,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,064,312. The company has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.31. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

