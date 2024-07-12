Aion Price Up 28.6% This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $145.32 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00082961 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00023296 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010497 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.