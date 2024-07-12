Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $127.00 at Robert W. Baird

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.16.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $90.32 and a 1 year high of $246.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Albemarle will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 610.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

