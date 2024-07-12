Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00.

ALGT has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $49.09 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $894.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,612 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,972,000 after purchasing an additional 98,662 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 647,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,453,000 after purchasing an additional 122,844 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 620,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,233,000 after purchasing an additional 82,813 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 309,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after buying an additional 159,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.