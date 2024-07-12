Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR) Short Interest Up 93.9% in June

Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the June 15th total of 526,100 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE:ALUR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 152,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,292. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. Allurion Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Allurion Technologies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

