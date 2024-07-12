Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ATEC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.89.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $10.96 on Monday. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,767.81%. The company had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Alphatec by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

