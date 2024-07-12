ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.57

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2024

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOGGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.57 and last traded at $54.57, with a volume of 14219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.91.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDOG. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.