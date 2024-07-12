ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.57

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.57 and last traded at $54.57, with a volume of 14219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.91.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDOG. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.