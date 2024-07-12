Alta Global Group (NYSE:MMA) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Alta Global Group Limited (NYSE:MMA – Get Free Report) were up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 4,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 16,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
Alta Global Group Stock Down 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.52.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alta Global Group
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- What is a SEC Filing?
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Alta Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.