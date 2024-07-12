Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, July 16th

Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 16th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 147,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,055. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.03. Alzamend Neuro has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.38% of Alzamend Neuro at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

