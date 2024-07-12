Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, July 16th

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, July 16th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 16th.

ALZN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 147,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,055. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. Alzamend Neuro has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $3.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of Alzamend Neuro as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

