Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.38.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $195.05 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,340,738 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.