American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.43% of American Assets Trust worth $45,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,609,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,176,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

NYSE AAT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.60. 216,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,422. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 4.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 150.56%.

American Assets Trust Profile

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

