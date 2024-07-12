American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Short Interest Update

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the June 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance

SDSI stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1869 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF ( NASDAQ:SDSI Free Report ) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 0.91% of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

