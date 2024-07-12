American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Short Interest Update

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the June 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance
SDSI stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $51.17.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1869 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile
The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.