American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Shares Down 5.7%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 106,840 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 67,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

