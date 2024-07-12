Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $61,000.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,492,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,308,000 after buying an additional 1,360,613 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 28,057,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,135,000 after purchasing an additional 364,539 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,190,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,335 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,814,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,385 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,343,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,821,000 after purchasing an additional 429,257 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

