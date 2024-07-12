Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $61,000.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.57.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
