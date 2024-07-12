Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Update

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the June 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 255.0 days.
Amundi Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMDUF remained flat at $68.90 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.95. Amundi has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $78.25.
About Amundi
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amundi
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- A Rising Wedge Pattern Signals Reversal for This Stock
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Consumer Staple Stock’s Q2 Earnings: Key Surprises and Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.