Analysts Set BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target at $8.00

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRCC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE BRCC opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.22. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Equities analysts expect that BRC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRCC. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BRC by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,459,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,157 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $2,140,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in BRC during the first quarter valued at $731,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of BRC by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 262,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 76,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

