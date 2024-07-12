Analysts Set Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Target Price at $55.65

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTLT. Barclays boosted their target price on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 79.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of CTLT opened at $58.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.68. Catalent has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

