Analysts Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Price Target at $17.40

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.
HR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.89.
Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.
About Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.
Read More
