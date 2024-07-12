Analysts Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Price Target at $17.40

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

HR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthcare Realty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,926,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,405,000 after purchasing an additional 297,603 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 247,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 162,886 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,690,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,841 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $7,748,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,374,000.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.