Analysts Set LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) PT at $61.60

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of LKQ by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

