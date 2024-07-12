Analysts’ Upgrades for July 12th (BKNG, CPB, ENLAY, INDB, IPAR, KMB, MITK, NOC, OR, PVH)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, July 12th:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4,700.00 target price on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $140.00 target price on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

