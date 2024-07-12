Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $4.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.03.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $1.94 on Friday. Angi has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a market cap of $973.38 million, a PE ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $25,023.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,506 shares in the company, valued at $341,877.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 35,244 shares of company stock worth $70,958 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Angi by 44.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

