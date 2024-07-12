Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $4.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.03.
ANGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ANGI
Angi Price Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $25,023.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,506 shares in the company, valued at $341,877.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 35,244 shares of company stock worth $70,958 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Angi by 44.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.
Angi Company Profile
Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Angi
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.