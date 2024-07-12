Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.38. 165,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,295,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 162.40 and a beta of 3.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AR. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,137,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $10,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,250.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,137,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,377 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,084 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.