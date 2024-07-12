ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,026,800 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 3,220,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20,268.0 days.
ANZ Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ANZGF remained flat at $20.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. ANZ Group has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $19.32.
About ANZ Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ANZ Group
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- A Rising Wedge Pattern Signals Reversal for This Stock
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Consumer Staple Stock’s Q2 Earnings: Key Surprises and Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.