ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,026,800 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 3,220,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20,268.0 days.

ANZ Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ANZGF remained flat at $20.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. ANZ Group has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

About ANZ Group

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

