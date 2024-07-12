Aon plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AONGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.675 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

AON has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. AON has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AON to earn $17.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,059. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.79 and its 200-day moving average is $301.83. The company has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. AON has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $344.68.

AON (NYSE:AONGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AON will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

