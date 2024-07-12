Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is Ycg LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ycg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. AON accounts for 3.6% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ycg LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AON worth $45,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.83. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $344.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.36.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

