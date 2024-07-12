AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $263.13

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $263.13 and last traded at $261.93, with a volume of 127689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $251.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

AppFolio Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.08 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total value of $221,470.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,022. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 12,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $2,936,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 876 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total value of $221,470.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,982 shares of company stock worth $29,429,129 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,139,000 after purchasing an additional 73,965 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 421,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,988,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,458,000. Zeno Equity Partners LLP grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 6.6% in the first quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 205,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

