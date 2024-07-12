Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Trading Down 1.8%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). 6,119,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 9,938,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Arc Minerals Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of £19.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.02.

About Arc Minerals

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

