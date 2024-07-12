ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Lowered to $176.00 at Morgan Stanley

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $164.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on ArcBest from $143.00 to $110.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.69.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $111.41 on Monday. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $153.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.83 and a 200-day moving average of $124.27. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ArcBest by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 18.1% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 10.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,561,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

