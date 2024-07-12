Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Raised by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 135.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,574 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,457,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,284 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,510,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,848,000 after acquiring an additional 754,434 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,201,000 after acquiring an additional 450,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 523,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after acquiring an additional 269,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,951. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average is $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Bank of America cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

