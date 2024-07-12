Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.87

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.87 and last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 49585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AROC. StockNews.com cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Archrock Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 79.52%.

Institutional Trading of Archrock

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROC. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Archrock by 4,483.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 382.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

See Also

