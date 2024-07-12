Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $39.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Barclays cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.90. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 97.47%. The business’s revenue was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

