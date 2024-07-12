Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stake Increased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 127.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 66.7% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total value of $6,486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 854,823 shares of company stock worth $117,054,651. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE ARES traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $142.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,895. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

