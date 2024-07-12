Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at TD Securities

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ATZ. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.67.
View Our Latest Research Report on ATZ
Aritzia Stock Up 14.6 %
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$170,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$170,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. Insiders sold a total of 185,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,057 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aritzia
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.