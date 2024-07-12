Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at TD Securities

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ATZ. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.67.

TSE:ATZ traded up C$6.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$47.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,915. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$47.76.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$170,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$170,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. Insiders sold a total of 185,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,057 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

