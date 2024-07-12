ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY) Trading Up 0.7%

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.08. 3,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65.

About ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (ARKY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through a dynamic portfolio comprised of USD-settled Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.