Ark (ARK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.38 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, Ark has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $58.70 million and approximately $11.38 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000909 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000652 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001595 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,086,476 coins and its circulating supply is 182,086,514 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

