ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) Trading 0.7% Higher

Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 218,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 254,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

ARQ Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $215.88 million, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Get ARQ alerts:

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. ARQ had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arq, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ARQ

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.