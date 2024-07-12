Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,880 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.68% of Arrow Electronics worth $322,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $106,533,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,027,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 985,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,566,000 after acquiring an additional 446,647 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 851,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after acquiring an additional 306,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 11,546.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 220,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after acquiring an additional 218,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $200,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $123.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.