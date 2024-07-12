Art de Finance (ADF) Trading 62.3% Lower This Week

Art de Finance (ADF) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Art de Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Art de Finance has traded 62.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Art de Finance has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Art de Finance Profile

Art de Finance’s genesis date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Art de Finance’s official website is www.artdefinance.io. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance.

Buying and Selling Art de Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,406,874.4019432 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.00148534 USD and is down -22.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $84,262,986.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

