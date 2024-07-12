Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Hits New 12-Month High at $266.79

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $266.79 and last traded at $266.40, with a volume of 225216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $263.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.79.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $219,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $1,389,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 135.9% during the second quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 764,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

