ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

ASM International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded down $7.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $788.20. 3,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323. The business’s 50 day moving average is $728.20 and its 200-day moving average is $635.14. ASM International has a 1-year low of $375.35 and a 1-year high of $813.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.01 and a beta of 1.65.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ASM International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $2.5568 dividend. This is a boost from ASM International’s previous dividend of $2.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. ASM International’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Featured Stories

