Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $92.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $87.00.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AGO opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $96.60.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,124,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,213,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 304,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,368,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,124,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,213,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,807. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.