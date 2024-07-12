Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Gap Up to $30.99

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.99, but opened at $31.82. Astec Industries shares last traded at $31.82, with a volume of 1,646 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASTE. StockNews.com cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Astec Industries Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $727.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astec Industries

In other Astec Industries news, insider Michael Paul Norris bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,886 shares in the company, valued at $531,545.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 100.8% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 209,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 105,280 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

(Get Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Read More

